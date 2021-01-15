IND vs AUS, 4th Test Live Score, Day 1: Mohammed Siraj Strikes In 1st Over As Australia Lose David Warner
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: Australia captain Tim Paine has won the toss and elected to bat at the Gabba, in Brisbane. Washington Sundar and T Natarajan will make their Test debuts for India.
Australia have won the toss and elected to bat against India on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test match, at the Gabba in Brisbane with the score tied at 1-1. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah won't feature in the fixture due to injuries, and have been replaced by T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. Ashwin and Bumrah's absence adds to India's growing list of injuries already consisting of KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja. For Australia, Marcus Harris has replaced Will Pucovski. The hosts haven't won a Test match at the Gabba since West Indies beat them in Brisbane in 1988, and India have never tasted success there, with a draw in 2003 the best they have fared. Both teams will be looking to seal the hotly contested series with a win, but even a draw would see the series tied and the Border-Gavaskar trophy retained by the visitors. (LIVE SCORECARD)
4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Jan 15, 2021
4th Test, Day 1 LIVE UPDATES Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From The Gabba, Brisbane
- 05:59 (IST)One runA full delivery by Natarajan, into middle and leg. Harris guides it to long leg for a single.
- 05:55 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Siraj, into leg stump. Labuschagne waits and pulls it in the gap between square leg and long leg for a four!
- 05:50 (IST)No runA full ball by Natarajan, angling into middle stump. Harris drives it towards mid-on, where Saini dives to stop it.
- 05:44 (IST)Four leg byesSiraj sends it down leg, not good length. It goes off the thigh pad of Labuschagne towards the boundary. Four leg byes.
- 05:42 (IST)No runA fuller delivery by Natarajan, wider. It swings away and too wide for Harris. No run.
- 05:37 (IST)OUT! David Warner c Rohit Sharma b Mohammed Siraj 1 (4)THE BIG WICKET! WHAT A START BY INDIA! THIS TEST SERIES JUST COULDN'T GET ANY BETTER!An excellent length by Siraj, slanting across on off stump. Warner goes for it, but is totally clueless about it. It goes to Rohit. He dives in from second slip, in front of the first slip.In comes, Marnus Labuschagne.
- 05:33 (IST)Three runsSiraj bowls a full delivery, outside off. Harris goes forward to push it into the cover point region. Three runs.
- 05:32 (IST)One runA full delivery by Siraj, towards off stump. Warner flicks it to the left of midwicket for a single.
- 05:30 (IST)The action begins!David Warner and Marcus Harris will open the innings for Australia. Mohammed Siraj will bowl the first over for India.
- 05:24 (IST)National anthems!Both teams have lined up for their respective national anthems now! Few more minutes to go!
- 05:15 (IST)Should be a good pitch to bat: Tim PaineAfter winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia captain Tim Paine said, "It's a bit dry and you can see a few cracks already, but should be a good pitch to bat for the first two days."
- 05:14 (IST)Don't want to think too far ahead: Ajinkya RahaneAfter losing the toss, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane said, "This is a big rivalry for us. We don't want to think too far ahead, just want to start well."This is infact a big rivalry, and the third Test match proved it so!
- 05:06 (IST)Here are the playing XIsAustralia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh HazlewoodIndia: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan
Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first in the 4th and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. We have four changes. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/87TrZAkA1Z— BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021
- 05:02 (IST)Australia win the toss, elect to bat!Australia captain Tim Paine has won the toss, and opted to bat!
- 05:01 (IST)Watch: Washington Sundar handed cap no. 301 by Ravichandran AshwinWell, even Washington Sundar will make his Test debut! The 21-year-old will be gunning for glory and probably prove his selection to everyone!
Let's hear it for @Sundarwashi5, who gets his #TeamIndia from @ashwinravi99. He stayed back after the white-ball format to assist the team and is now the proud holder of cap number 301. pic.twitter.com/DY1AwPV0HP— BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021
- 04:59 (IST)T Natarajan makes his debut, handed Cap no. 300: WatchPacer Natarajan is set to make his Test debut and has been handed the cap no. 300. Can the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer put in a good show?
The stuff dreams are made of. A perfect treble for @Natarajan_91 as he is presented with #TeamIndia's Test No. 300. It can't get any better! Natu is now an all-format player. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cLYVBMGfFM— BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021
- 04:55 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 1 of the fourth Test match between Australia vs India, in Brisbane. Its 4:54 am IST in the Indian subcontinent, and Indian cricket fans will be hoping for another cracker! The series is level at 1-1, and both teams will be hoping to edge past each other in the series decider from today onwards!