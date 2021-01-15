OUT! David Warner c Rohit Sharma b Mohammed Siraj 1 (4)

THE BIG WICKET! WHAT A START BY INDIA! THIS TEST SERIES JUST COULDN'T GET ANY BETTER!





An excellent length by Siraj, slanting across on off stump. Warner goes for it, but is totally clueless about it. It goes to Rohit. He dives in from second slip, in front of the first slip.





In comes, Marnus Labuschagne.