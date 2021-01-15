Rohit Sharma, stationed at second slip, pulled off a stunning low catch as he dived full stretch to send back Australia opening batsman David Warner in the first over of the ongoing fourth Test in Brisbane. Mohammed Siraj bowled a length delivery that moved off the wicket and took the edge of Warner's bat, as he was looking to defend the ball. Rohit, who had dropped a sitter in the previous Test off Jasprit Bumrah, made no mistake this time as he held on to the ball to give India an early breakthrough.

Here is the video of the catch:

Oh Boyyy what a delivery Siraj



Warner gone !!



And b/w where are all those ppl who were body shaming Rohit #IndvAus #AusvInd #Siraj #Warner #RohitSharma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to term the effort by Rohit as "stunning".

Siraj strikes!#TeamIndia waste no time as @ImRo45 takes a stunning low catch in the slips. Siraj gets the wicket in just his first over! Warner is back in the hut for 1. #AUSvIND



— BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2021

Earlier, Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat in the final Test of the 4-match series at the Gabba.

The visitors went in with four forced changes due to injuries to their stars from the Sydney Test. T Natarajan and Washington Sundar were handed debuts.

Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were replaced by Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur and Natarajan.

The four-match series is level at 1-1 after India pulled off a hard-fought draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground as the visitors batted 131 overs to save the game.