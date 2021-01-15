Brisbane Test witnessed two Indian players making their Test debuts. T Natarajan and Washington Sundar received their Test caps before the start of the fourth Test between Australia and India on Friday. India's bowling coach Bharat Arun presented the cap to Natarajan, congratulating the left-arm pacer for becoming the 300th player to represent India at the Test level. Natarajan, who made his Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) debut on the ongoing tour, completed a perfect treble as he got the chance to play his first Test on the same trip to Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share videos of both players receiving their caps.

"The stuff dreams are made of. A perfect treble for @Natarajan_91 as he is presented with #TeamIndia's Test Billed cap No. 300. It can't get any better! Natu is now an all-format player. #AUSvIND," the BCCI tweeted.

Ravichandran Ashwin gave the cap to Sundar, who became the 301st Indian cricketer to play Test cricket.

India made four changes in their playing XI with injuries to Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin.

Apart from Natarajan and Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal were included in the final XI for the fourth Test at the Gabba.

For Australia, Marcus Harris replaced Will Pucovski, who had injured his shoulder while fielding on Day 5 of the third Test.