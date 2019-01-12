India vs Australia, Live Score 1st ODI: Australia Lose Aaron Finch Early

Following the first-ever Test series win Down Under, India would look to make a positive start in the three-match One Day International, beginning in Sydney on Saturday. Ahead of the start of the limited-overs series, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and top-order batsman KL Rahul provided a big distraction for the Indian team by making "inappropriate" comments on women at a popular television chat show. In the build-up to the first ODI, India skipper Virat Kohli underlined that the team management is still waiting for a decision to be made regarding a ban or punishment to be meted out to the two players. The three match series is a good chance to get the combination right for the much awaited World Cup to be played in England. Several limited-over players returned to the squad. Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni and Yuzvendra Chahal joined the ODI squad and would like to contribute handsomely along with skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who were present in the Test series. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

The top-order seemed settled with the likes of Kohli, Rohit, Rayudu and Dhawan. The team has Dhoni and Jadhav who could turn the match at will. In case Pandya is left out, Ravindra Jadeja will probably replace the Baroda all-rounder and partner left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in India's five-pronged bowling attack, with Kedar Jadhav fulfilling any part-time bowling duties if needed.

Much attention will also be on former India captain Dhoni who will like get some runs under his belt as he is expected to be one of the vital cogs in India's campaign at this year's ODI World Cup. The World Cup winning skipper has managed 275 runs in his last 20 ODIs at an average 25 without a half-century. The worrying aspect is Dhoni's strike-rate of 71.42, which is remarkably lower than his ODI career strike-rate of 87.89.