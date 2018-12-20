 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"Still Two Tests To Go And India Can Win Both": Sourav Ganguly After Loss In Perth

Updated: 20 December 2018 12:42 IST

India won the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs but lost the second match in Perth by 146 runs.

"Still Two Tests To Go And India Can Win Both": Sourav Ganguly After Loss In Perth
Virat Kohli was dismissed for 17 in the second innings of the Perth Test. © AFP

India lost the second Test in Perth by 146 runs as Australia levelled the four-match series 1-1. Soon after the crushing defeat, criticism poured in for the Indian team from all quarters. Ranging from bowling selections to on-field confrontations between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his Australian counterpart Tim Paine, the Indian team drew flak from media and former cricketers. But former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has now come out in support of the team and has backed India to win the series with two more Tests to go. "Lots of talk going around in media specially Australian .. watch out for india against this australia ..still two tests to go and india can win both.. don't go too far ahead everyone @bcci," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

With a track conducive to fast bowling, India opted to go into the second Test with four frontline seamers and didn't pick a spinning option. But Australia's off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed eight wickets in the match, helping the home team clinch an emphatic win.

Defending his decision to go in with four pacers Kohli said, "When we looked at the pitch, we didn't think about the (Ravindra) Jadeja option. We thought four quicks would be enough. Nathan Lyon bowled really well. We never thought about the spin option to be honest."

After the first two Tests in Adelaide and Perth, the four-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1.

For the final two Tests India have roped in Mayank Agarwal and Hardik Pandya in the squad while Australia on Wednesday announced the same 13-man team.

The third match of the series will be played in Melbourne from December 26.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly Nathan Lyon Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 3rd Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India lost the Perth Test against Australia by 146 runs
  • Australia levelled the four-match series 1-1 after winning the 2nd Test
  • The third Test will be played in Melbourne from December 26
Related Articles
VVS Laxman
VVS Laxman's 281 At Eden Gardens Saved My Career, Says Sourav Ganguly
"Really Credible": Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Team India After Win vs Australia
"Really Credible": Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Team India After Win vs Australia
We Had Pulled MS Dhoni In From Near The Wagah Border, Sourav Ganguly Had Joked With Pervez Musharraf
We Had Pulled MS Dhoni In From Near The Wagah Border, Sourav Ganguly Had Joked With Pervez Musharraf
Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Mithali Raj
Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Mithali Raj's Exclusion From India's Semi-Final Squad In Women's World T20
India vs Australia: Without Steve Smith And David Warner, Australia Are Like India Without Virat Kohli, Says Sourav Ganguly
India vs Australia: Without Steve Smith And David Warner, Australia Are Like India Without Virat Kohli, Says Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.