India vs Australia: Australia Name Unchanged Squad For Last Two Tests Against India

Australian selectors have decided to make no changes in the current 13-player squad for their remaining two Tests against India, after the hosts levelled the four-match series 1-1 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Tuesday. The hosts came back in Perth to secure their first Test victory since the ball-tampering scandal , levelling the series as the teams head to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test. National selector Trevor Hohns said Cricket Australia wanted to "keep this group together to build on the momentum we have established in Perth".

"With Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Peter Siddle in the squad we believe we have enough fast bowlers to choose from, so we've made the decision to stick with the 13-person squad for the remaining two Test matches against India," he added.

Only rookie Chris Tremain was released from the squad prior to the Perth Test.

India, who won the opening match in Adelaide, the team's first win in Australia for a decade, announced the squads for the final two Tests on Monday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal have been roped in.

While Pandya has recovered from injury, Agarwal has replaced Prithvi Shaw, who injured his ankle during a four-day warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI.

India, the number one Test team in the world, are looking to regroup as they seek to win their first-ever Test series in Australia.

Australia squad for Tests beginning in Melbourne on December 26 and Sydney on January 3: Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (capt, wk), Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle.

India's squad for the 3rd and 4th Test against Australia: Virat Kohli (captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Parthiv Patel (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal.

