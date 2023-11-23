India started the T20I series against Australia in some style as they notched a two-wicket win on Thursday. There was no shortage of thrill in the match. Courtesy Josh Inglis' 110, Australia notched a huge total of 208/3 in 20 overs. In reply, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan hit half-centuries as India cruised towards the target. However, both got out and it was left to Rinku Singh to take India over the line as India needed seven runs off six balls.

More drama ensued as India lost the wickets of Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh in the last over by Sean Abbott to go eight down. With India needing one off one ball, Rinku Singh hit a huge six to take India to win. However, the six was not counted and there was confusion over India's final score. The umpires then adjudged the delivery as no-ball. Since it was a no-ball, and India had got the required one run and had already won by its courtesy. Hence, the six was not counted. India ended on 209/8 in 19.5 overs.

Half-centuries by Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan helped India secure a two-wicket win over Australia in the first T20I of a five-match series at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

This is India's highest T20I run-chase, outdoing chase of 208 against West Indies back in 2019.

India is 1-0 up in the series.

Advertisement

In the chase of 209, India started off well with Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting a four and six in the first over, but a miscommunication with Ruturaj Gaikwad ran out the latter for zero. India was 11/1 in 0.5 overs.

Jaiswal looked to up the attack in the next over, but Matthew Short got his first T20I wicket, removing Jaiswal for 21 off 8 balls, with two fours and two sixes. India was 22/2 in 2.3 overs.

Ishan and Suryakumar Yadav, the skipper were the fresh pair. After a brief lull, they both started hitting shots. Pacer Sean Abbott went for 20 runs in the fifth over and was hit for a four and two sixes.

India reached the 50-run mark in 4.5 overs.

Advertisement

At the end of the powerplay, India was 63/2, with Suryakumar (26*) and Ishan (14*) unbeaten.

The ninth over pulled India back in the game big time, with young spinner Tanveer Sangha hit for two sixes and a four by Ishan. India reached the 100-run mark in 9.1 overs.

Halfway through the innings, India was 106/2, with Suryakumar (39*) and Suryakumar (40*) unbeaten.

Ishan reached his half-century, his fourth in T20Is in just 37 balls, with two fours and four sixes. The left-hander attempted to punish Sangha with a four and six. However, a third attempt to clear the ropes was caught by Short. Ishan walked back for 58 off 39 balls, with two fours and five sixes. India was 134/3 in 12.3 overs.

India reached the 150-run mark in 14.2 overs.

Tilak played some good shots but lost his wicket to Sangha after being caught by Stoinis at extra cover for 12. India was 154/4 in 14.5 overs.

A knuckle ball was delivered by Jason Behrendorff and Suryakumar skied it, got caught by Aaron Hardie. Surya went back for 80 off 42 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. India was 194/5 in 17.4 overs.

India reached the 200-run mark in 18.5 overs with the help of a four from Rinku Singh.

With ANI inputs