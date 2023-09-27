India's talismanic duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to return to the playing XI for the 3rd and final ODI between India and Australia. Having been rested for the first two matches, both of which India won, their return will boost the team's chances against the Aussies in the 3rd ODI. While it is a dead rubber, the match does offer the team management a brilliant opportunity to play the exact combination they plan to deploy in the World Cup team next month. In the match at Chepauk, Rohit, and Kohli would also have their eyes set on Sachin Tendulkar's grand record.

The two Indian superstars have traditionally dominated against Australia in ODIs. Both Rohit and Virat have an average of 50+ while scoring 2000+ runs against Australia in ODIs.

While Rohit has scored 2251 runs at an average of 59.2, Virat has scored 2172 runs at an average of 53.0 in the 50-over format.

Also, Rohit scored his first-ever double hundred against Australia in ODIs in 2013. The Hitman has the 2nd best average (59.2) while Virat has the 4th best average (53.0) among batters to score 1000+ runs against Australia in ODIs.

Most Centuries Against Australia In ODIs:

Both Rohit and Kohli have scored 8 centuries against Australia in ODIs. They need 1 century each to equal the record for most centuries by a player against Australia in ODIs. The record is presently held by the great Sachin Tendulkar, who has 9 tons against the Aussies in ODIs.

Most Sixes In International Cricket

That isn't all, the India skipper is also nearing an incredible record of most sixes in international cricket. He has 545 sixes in International Cricket and is now 9 sixes from becoming the player with most sixes in international cricket (all formats).

Rohit, who has the reputation of clearing boundary ropes with effortless hits, has hit the most sixes (78) against Australia in ODIs and 2nd most by a player against any opposition in one-day cricket.

Virat Kohli's Love Affair With Australia

Kohli loves to play against Australia, and it isn't a hidden fact. The talismanic batter has scored over 5,000 runs in international cricket against the men from Down Under. He is only one of three players to 5000+ runs against a single opposition.

Kohli has a total of 47 centuries in ODI and he could break the record for most centuries in ODI by the end of the ODI World Cup 2023. The record is presently held by Tendulkar who took 451 innings to score 49 centuries. Virat, on the other hand, has scored 47 centuries in 267 innings.