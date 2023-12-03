India clinched the five-match T20I series against Australia after registering a 20-run victory in the fourth match on Friday in Raipur. Asked to bat first, India posted 174/9 in 20 overs with Rinku Singh scoring 46 off 29 balls. Later, the hosts restricted Australia at 154/7 after Axar Patel scalped three wickets. With this win, India have gained an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. In the fourth match, Team India made a number of changes in their Playing XI and one of them was replacing Mukesh Kumar with pacer Prasidh Krishna.

Krishna received a lot of flak after he was brutally thrashed by Aussie batters, especially Glenn Maxwell during the third T20I. Krishna conceded a total of 68 runs in four overs.

However, former India pacer and renowned cricket expert Ashish Nehra backed Krishna and called him one of "India's future stars".

"You are talking about a guy who has not played much cricket. But there's no shortage of talent when you talk of someone like Prasidh Krishna. He's definitely one of India's future stars, and let's hope that from here he's only going to get better. He's someone who can bowl a good yorker. I know it's difficult to bowl on wet ground and a flat pitch, but in these kinds of situations, you definitely back your yorker," Nehra said on JioCinema.

Krishna has played in the first three matches of the ongoing T20I series against Australia. He has proven to be really costly for India as he conceded 159 runs with only four wickets.

Team India will now be squaring off Australia in the fifth and last T20I match on Sunday at the

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Following that, Team India will face South Africa in an all-format series with the three T20I starting from December 10.