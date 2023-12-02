Rinku Singh has made a name for himself as an explosive batter and it was no different as he slammed 46 off just 29 deliveries during India's victory over Australia in the 4th T20I encounter in Raipur on Friday. While the knock was filled with brilliant shots, the one that caught the eye of the fans was a superb switch-hit off the bowling of Matthew Short. During the 12th over of the India innings, Rinku pulled off a perfect switch-hit to score a massive six over third-man and as celebrations erupted around the stadium, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav's expression has gone viral on social media.

Ignored for the upcoming assignment in South Africa, left-arm spinner Axar Patel responded with excellent figures of 3/16 as India got the better of Australia by 20 runs.

This was India's fifth consecutive T20I series on trot.

Reverse Supla ft. Rinku Singh. Surya approves!pic.twitter.com/wJ6fF6hZAN — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 1, 2023

Rinku Singh blazed away to a 29-ball 46 while Jitesh Sharma smashed 35 in 19 balls before Australia pulled things back to stop India at 174 for nine after the visitors opted to bowl first.

Cruising at 167 for four in 18.3 overs, India lost five wickets for only seven runs in the last two overs, thanks to Ben Dwarshuis (3/40) and Jason Behrendorff (2/32).

In reply, Australia were restricted to 154 for seven in 20 overs as India took an unassailable 3-1 lead with a match to go. Matthew Wade remained not out on 36 off 23 balls.

Axar Patel (3/16) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/17) were magnificent, bowling eight overs for only 33 runs with four scalps to their credit.

There was no dew and hence the target of 175 became defendable unlike Guwahati. Both spinners hit immaculate lengths and mostly bowled stump to stump which became Australia's undoing.

(With PTI inputs)