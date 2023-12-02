Team India successfully defended the target of 175 and registered a 20-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20I on Friday in Raipur. With this win, the hosts have gained an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. The main architects of India's win were batter Rinku Singh, who scored 46 off 29 balls and all-rounder Axar Patel, who took three crucial wickets. Apart from playing a quick knock, Rinku also entertained the Raipur crowd with his stunning boundaries and sixes.

In the 13th over of India's innings, Rinku hammered humongous six against Ben Dwarshuis. Rinku stepped out of the crease and smashed it into the long-on region as the ball went straight into the crowd for a huge 100m six.

An over ago, Rinku had smacked Matthew Short for a switch-hit six into the third-man, which even left India skipper Suryakumar Yadav impressed.

It was a delight for all the Indian fans to watch Rinku's innings as the 25-year-old batter smashed four boundaries and two sixes.

Talking about his powerful six against Dwarshuis, Rinku gave brilliant response to his teammate Jitesh Sharma.

"You know it that I gym with you, eat well. I like lifting weights too, so there is natural power inside me," Rinku told Jitesh Sharma in a video posted by the BCCI.TV.

Coming to the match, Rinku blazed away to a 29-ball 46 while Jitesh Sharma smashed 35 in 19 balls before Australia pulled things back to stop India at 174 for nine after the visitors opted to bowl first.

In reply, Australia were restricted to 154 for seven in 20 overs as India took an unassailable 3-1 lead with a match to go. Matthew Wade remained not out on 36 off 23 balls.

(With PTI Inputs)