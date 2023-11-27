In a bid to secure the five-match T20I series early, India will take on Australia in the third match on Tuesday, November 28. The match will commence at 7:00 PM IST. Currently on a roll and leading the series 2-0, India will aim to maintain its winning momentum in the third T20I in Guwahati. The Men in Blue put on a comprehensive performance in the second T20I to defeat Australia by 44 runs and look primed to replicate their success against the visitors on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Australia will seek to regroup after facing consecutive defeats leading up to the must-win encounter. While their batters have shown promise, the onus is on their bowlers to deliver an improved performance for the visitors to stay alive in the series.

We take a look at five key matchups that could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Nathan Ellis

After a challenging start to the series, Yashasvi Jaiswal found his form in the second T20I and clinched the Player of the Match award. The left-handed batter produced a scintillating knock of 25-ball 53, propelling India to a formidable total of 235/4.

So far, the opener has amassed runs with a strike rate of 224.24. Jaiswal will be expected to carry the momentum into the third T20I, where he will be up against Australian pacer Nathan Ellis. The right-arm speedster finished with figures of 3/45 in the second match at Thiruvananthapuram. The early showdown between these two players will shape the course of the match.

Ishan Kishan vs Adam Zampa

Ishan Kishan continued his impressive run with another stellar performance in the second T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium. The southpaw crafted a 32-ball 52 in India's 44-run victory at Thiruvananthapuram. His 87-run partnership for the second wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad laid a solid foundation for the subsequent batters to build upon.

However, Ishan Kishan is set to face a challenge from Australia's World Cup-winning spinner, Adam Zampa. The leggie, who was rested for the first T20I, made a return to the playing XI in the second match. The battle between Zampa and Ishan Kishan in the upcoming games will be crucial for both teams.

Rinku Singh vs Sean Abbott

Rinku Singh is in an unstoppable form in the series so far. Following his match-winning cameo in the first T20I, the left-handed batter delivered a blistering nine-ball 31 in the second T20I.

India will expect another impactful innings from the Uttar Pradesh batter. Meanwhile, Australia will look to pacer Sean Abbott to curb Rinku Singh's aggressive approach in the third T20I. The right-arm pacer has secured one wicket in two matches so far.

Josh Inglis vs Ravi Bishnoi

Josh Inglis could not replicate his explosive 50-ball 110 from the first match in the second T20I. The Australian batter could only muster two runs before Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed him, caught by Tilak Varma.

In the must-win game for Australia, Inglis will be eager to make amends with a strong performance. On the other hand, India will once again rely on Bishnoi to weave his spin magic around Josh Inglis and stifle the Australian batter in Guwahati.

Steve Smith vs Prasidh Krishna

Steve Smith shouldered the responsibility of opening the innings for Australia in the second T20I. The veteran batter looked set for another impactful innings akin to his 51 in the first match. However, Smith failed to deliver in the team's 44-run loss.

With the third T20I being a must-win match for Australia, the team will bank on the experience of the former captain in Guwahati. However, Steve Smith will face the challenge from Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna, who dismissed him in the second T20I and will be eager for an encore in the upcoming match on Tuesday.