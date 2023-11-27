Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India continued it's fiery form and registered a thumping 44-run victory over Australia in the second T20I on Sunday. Asked to bat first, India posted a whopping total of 235/4 in 20 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan scoring stunning half-centuries. Later, the hosts restricted Australia to 191/9 with Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi taking three wickets each. Apart from this magnificent win, Team India has also registered a rare feat in the shortest format.

It was for the first time that India's top three batters scored 50 plus runs in a T20I match. It was only the fifth time in the history of the shortest format that such an achievement was registered.

List of matches where top-three batters scored 50+ runs:

Australia vs Sri Lanka, Adelaide, 2019

Bermuda vs Bahamas, Coolidge, 2021

Canada vs Panama, Coolidge, 2021

Belgium vs Malta, Gent, 2022

India vs Australia, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023

Talking about the match, opener Jaiswal led the charge of India's young brigade with a sparkling 53 off 25 balls, guiding India to a massive 235 for four in the company of Ishan (52 off 32 balls) and Gaikwad (58 off 43 balls).

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) then muffled the Australian top-order with two quick blows, and the visitors were eventually limited to 191 for nine despite aggressive knocks by Tim David (37 off 22 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (45 off 25 balls).

Pacer Prasidh Krishna grabbed three wickets to accentuate Australia's fall as they lost five wickets for 16 runs.

Both the teams will now meet again on Tuesday for the third T20I match of the five-match series in Guwahati.

(With PTI Inputs)