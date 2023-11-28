It was Glenn Maxwell show yet again at an Indian cricket ground. This time the venue was the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and Indian cricket team was at the receiving end. India posted a huge 223-run target for Australia. While the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals, they stayed in chase with Glenn Maxwell playing the lead role. The Australia star scored 104* off just 48 balls, with eight fours and eight sixes. But what he did in the last over by Prasidh Krishna is going to be remembered for a long time to come.

Australia needed 21 runs off six balls to win. On the first ball of the last over by Prasidh Krishna, Australia captain Matthew wade hit a boundary and then took a single. The equation was then 16 needed off four balls. Maxwell first hit a six and then three straight fours to take Australia to their first win of the five-match series.

Talking about the game, Glenn Maxwell's fiery unbeaten hundred carried Australia to a five-wicket win over India in the third T20I in Guwahati on Tuesday.

With this win, Australia managed to cut India's series lead to 2-1 in the five-match rubber. Maxwell made 104 off 48 balls (8x4, 8x6) as the Aussies went past India's 222 for 3 in the last ball of the match.

Skipper Matthew Wade remained not out on a crucial 28 off 16 balls. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for India.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden international hundred was the cornerstone of India's big total. Gaikwad made a rollicking unbeaten 123 off 57 balls.

Brief scores: India: 222 for 3 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 123 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 39, Tilak Varma 31 not out; Jason Behrendorff 1/12) lost to Australia: 225 for 5 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 104 not out, Matthew Wade 28 not out, Ravi Bishnoi 2/32) by 5 wickets.