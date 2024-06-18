Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Tough challenge

Neeraj Chopra will have the opportunity to test himself against a star-studded field in Turku, which includes Germany's 19-year-old Max Dehning. Dehning became the youngest javelin thrower to enter the 90m club when he recorded a 90.20m throw at the Winter Throwing Championships in Halle in February. Neeraj is yet to touch the 90m mark in his career. He has a personal best of 89.94m which is also the men's javelin throw national record in India.