Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra Continues Olympic Preparation
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra returns to action as he continues his preparation for Paris Olympics 2024.
Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates: 2024 Paavo Nurmi Games, Mens Javelin Throw
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Updates, Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw: World champion and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra returns to action as he competes in the men's javelin throw event at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 in Turku, Finland on Tuesday. Neeraj will be back in action after missing the Ostrava Golden Spike meet as a precautionary measure. Neeraj will be up against a host of global talents including Anderson Peters, Keshorn Walcott, Oliver Helander and Max Dehning - the youngest player to breach the 90m mark. Neeraj finished second at this competition back in 2022.
- 20:46 (IST)Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Past recordNeeraj Chopra returns to Turku, where he had finished runner-up in 2022 with a throw of 89.30m while local boy Helander was the winner in that edition.
- 20:37 (IST)Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Other competitorsAnderson Peters of Grenada and 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago will also be in action at Turku. Finland's Oliver Helander, who beat Neeraj to win the gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games in 2022, is also in the fray.
- 20:30 (IST)Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Tough challengeNeeraj Chopra will have the opportunity to test himself against a star-studded field in Turku, which includes Germany's 19-year-old Max Dehning. Dehning became the youngest javelin thrower to enter the 90m club when he recorded a 90.20m throw at the Winter Throwing Championships in Halle in February. Neeraj is yet to touch the 90m mark in his career. He has a personal best of 89.94m which is also the men's javelin throw national record in India.
- 20:24 (IST)Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Impressive recordNeeraj Chopra finished second in the Doha Diamond League in his season opener with an 88.36m throw before bagging the gold medal at the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar in May - his first competition in India since the Tokyo Olympics.
- 20:20 (IST)Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the live coverage of the Pavoo Nurmi Games 2024 where world champion Neeraj Chopra will be taking part in the men's javelin throw event.
