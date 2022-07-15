The World Athletics Championship 2022 will kick start on July 16 in the United States of America. The 18th edition of the event will be held across the states of Eugene and Oregon. The Athletics Federation of India had announced a 22-member contingent to compete at the 10-day-long tournament. Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be India's flagbearer. India have won just one medal at the finals, that too a bronze in 2003 when Anju Bobby George finished third in the women's long jump event. Murali Shreeshankar will be in action on the opening day in the men's long jump event.

When will the World Athletics Championships Long Jump Qualification event be held?

The World Athletics Championships Long Jump Qualification event will be held on Saturday, July 16.

Where will the World Athletics Championships Long Jump Qualification event be held?

The World Athletics Championships Long Jump Qualification event will be held in the USA.

What time will the World Athletics Championships Long Jump Qualification event start?

The World Athletics Championships Long Jump Qualification event will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Athletics Championships Long Jump Qualification event?

The World Athletics Championships Long Jump Qualification event will broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the World Athletics Championships Long Jump Qualification event?

Promoted

The World Athletics Championships Long Jump Qualification event will be streamed live on the SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)