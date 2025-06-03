Agasara Nandini, a student of Telangana's Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS), returned home to a rousing welcome after clinching a gold medal in the heptathlon at the 26th Asian Athletics Championship 2025, held recently in Thailand. This remarkable achievement marks a historic first for a student from Telangana's Gurukul institutions on the Asian stage. These Gurukuls provide residential educational facilities for children from the most deprived sections of the society. On her arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Nandini was accorded a ceremonial reception by a large contingent of TGSWREIS senior officials and staff.

She later met with Dr. V.S. Alugu Varsini, Secretary of the Society, at the Head Office, Masab Tank, where she was felicitated for her outstanding performance.

"The Asian record I set remains untouched so far, and that fills me with immense pride. But this is just the beginning. My next goal is to win Olympic gold for India. This is not the time to rest it's time to train harder, aim higher, and stand tall on the global podium,"Nandini said at the felicitation.

She attributed her success to the unwavering support and professional training provided by the Gurukul system.

"The consistent encouragement from our Secretary Dr. Varsini Ma'am, who recognised and nurtured my talent personally, gave me tremendous confidence. I discovered my passion for sports in Class VI, and every step from state to national, and now international competitions was backed fully by my institution," she added.

Reflecting on her performance despite sustaining an injury during the Asian Games, Nandini noted with emotion that it was the moral and logistical support from the Gurukul leadership that inspired her to defy the odds and secure gold.

Dr. V.S. Alugu Varsini, applauding Nandini's exemplary feat, said the young girl had emerged as a national inspiration.

"Her determination and performance exemplify the potential embedded in our residential education model. We will continue to provide her with advanced training, technical support, and all necessary assistance to prepare her for the Olympic Games."

She said the Society had paid for Nandini's travel and competition expenses and would continue to extend full financial and infrastructural support.

"This is the first time a Telangana Gurukul student has brought home a gold medal from the Asian Athletics Championship-an achievement that fills us with pride," she added.

Dr. Varsini also commended Nandini's parents Mr. Agasara Ellappa and Ms. Ayamma for their unwavering encouragement and support, both of who were visibly overwhelmed with pride.

"Their belief in their daughter's dream deserves special recognition," she said.

Highlighting the Telangana Government's commitment to sports, Dr. Varsini said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had been prioritising sports development in the State. "His vision is to see athletes from Telangana win medals at the Olympic level. Nandini's journey is a shining embodiment of that dream."

She also emphasised that students like Nandini reflect the transformative power of the Gurukul education system.

"Her discipline, perseverance, and patriotism inspire us all. The Society remains dedicated to providing world-class facilities and mentorship to SC students, enabling them to shine on global platforms."

Coaches, physiotherapists, dieticians, academic staff, and training partners were lauded for their crucial roles in preparing the young athlete.

Nandini's victory is not just a personal triumph but a beacon of hope for countless young girls across Telangana. Her unwavering dedication and trailblazing journey are expected to serve as an inspiration for future generations, particularly from marginalised communities.

"She stands today not only as a champion but as a role model. Nandini has become the face of possibility, discipline, and excellence emerging from Telangana's Gurukul institutions," said Dr. Varsini.