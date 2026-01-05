Two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has ended his decade long partnership with JSW Sports to launch his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports. Chopra was associated with JSW Sports since 2016. "Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief, and achievement. JSW Sports has played a defining role in my career, and I'll always remain grateful for their support and vision," the 27-year-old Chopra said in a press release.

"As we conclude this chapter, I carry forward the same values into the next phase of my journey," he added.

The statement said that both parties were parting ways with "deep respect and pride".

"Working with Neeraj has been an incredible experience for all of us at JSW Sports. His success story reflects our shared philosophy of excellence and purpose.

"We're immensely proud of what we've achieved together and wish him continued success in all his future pursuits," said Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports.

Chopra was the first Indian to win an Olympic Gold in track and field at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

He followed it with a World Championship gold in 2023, and a silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024, along with several podium finishes on the global circuit.

