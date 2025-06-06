The current javelin throw world champion, Neeraj Chopra, is set to compete at the Paris Diamond League 2025, scheduled to be held on June 20 at the Stade Sebastien-Charlety, according to Olympics.com. The Indian ace javelin thrower will make his second Diamond League appearance this season after Doha. Neeraj will return to the Paris Diamond League after eight years, with his last appearance going back to 2017. With a throw of 84.67m, he finished fifth, with Germany's Johannes Vetter taking the top spot, who sent his javelin to a distance of 88.74m. Neeraj was in contention to compete at the 2024 edition but skipped the event to bolster his preparations for the Paris Olympics.

Earlier in the year, Neeraj shattered his national record with a massive 90.23m throw at the Doha Diamond League in May. He improved his previous best attempt of 89.94m, which he set at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022. Despite his record-breaking attempt, he finished second behind Germany's Julian Weber, who threw his javelin to 91.06m.

Neeraj made his most recent outing at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Chorzow, Poland, on May 23. While battling wet conditions, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist produced a best of 84.14m on his final attempt to finish second, behind Weber, once again, who stood at the top with an 86.12m attempt.

The 27-year-old kicked off his 2025 athletics season in April by sealing his spot at the summit in the Potch Invitational Meet in Potchefstroom, South Africa, by registering a throw of 84.52m.

Neeraj is also on the entry list for the Golden Spike athletics meet in Czechia, which will take place on June 24. He will then headline the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on July 5.

Javelin throw athletes with the most points at the end of the Diamond League series will qualify for the Diamond League 2025 Final, which will be held in Zurich on August 27-28.

