At the recently concluded World Athletics Championships 2023, Indian Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra made history by giving the country its first-ever World Champion in athletics and 3000 m steeplechase racer Parul Chaudhary also established a new national record in her discipline with timings of 9:15.31 and qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. After a historic World Championships event for India, let us look at our national record holders in various disciplines in athletics.

100m national record

The 100-meter men's record is held by Amlan Borgohain, who ran the event in 10.25 seconds in the All India Inter Railway Athletics Championship in Raebareli in 2022, as per Olympics.com.

With a time of 11.17 seconds at the Indian Grand Prix IV in Patiala in 2021, Dutee Chand owns the women's 100-meter national record.

200m national record

Advertisement

Amlan Borgohain broke Muhammed Anas Yahiya's previous national record of 20.63 seconds set at a competition in the Czech Republic back in 2018 by clocking 20.52 seconds in the men's 200-meter final of the Federation Cup 2022.

With a time of 22.82 seconds during the National Circuit Meet in Ludhiana in 2002, Saraswati Saha holds the record for the women's division in India.

400m national record

The national record for this competition is held by Muhammad Anas Yahiya in men's competition, who finished in 45.21 seconds in the 2019 Kladno Athletics competition in the Czech Republic.

Advertisement

Hima Das set the benchmark for the women's division at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, with a time of 50.79.

800m national record

The 800-meter men's record is held by Jinson Johnson, who ran the distance in 1:45.65 at the 2018 National Inter-State Championship in Guwahati.

Tintu Luka holds the record for the women's division with a time of 1:59.17, which she attained in the 2010 Continental Cup in Split, Croatia.

1500m national record

With a time of 3:35.24 set in the ISTAF Berlin meet in 2019, Jinson Johnson holds the 1500-meter national record in men's competition as well.

Harmilan Bains, who completed the women's division in 4:05.39 at the 2021 National Open Championships in Warangal, is also a national record holder.

3000m national record

Having run the 3000 metres in Twickenham, England in 2008, Surendra Singh currently holds the men's record for the country with a time of 7:50.31.

Parul Chaudhary owns the record for the women's division with a time of 8:57.19, which she attained in a Los Angeles athletics meet in 2022.

5000m national record

In the men's 5000m, Avinash Sable currently owns the national record. To beat his previous best, he ran a 13:19.30 at the LA Sound Running On Track Fest in 2023.

Parul Chaudhary is the current leader in the women's division with a time of 15:10.35, which she also recorded at the LA Sound Running On Track Fest in 2023. Preeja Sreedharan's previous mark of 15:15.89, set at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, was broken by her.

10000m national record

When competing in the 10000-meter race in the 2008 Spanish Olympic Trials in Vigo, Surendra Singh set the national men's record with a time of 28:02.89.

Preeja Sreedharan, who competed in the women's division, holds the record with a time of 31:50.47, set at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

110m hurdles national record

With a time of 13.48 seconds, Siddhanth Thingalaya set the record for the 110-meter hurdles in the 2017 Altis Invitational competition in the United States.

100m hurdles national record

Jyothi Yarraji currently owns the Indian record in the women's 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.78 seconds, which she achieved in August at the FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

400m hurdles national record

At the 2019 Federation Cup in Patiala, Ayyasamy Dharun beat his personal record and established a new men's national standard with a timing of 48.80.

The great PT Usha still retains the record for the women's division with a time of 55.42, set at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.

3000m steeplechase national record

The 3000m steeplechase record is held by Avinash Sable. At the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, he finished in 8:11.20.

Parul Chaudhary owns the record for the women's division with a time of 9:15.31, set at the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships.

4×100m relay national record

At the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, the Indian team of Rahamatulla Molla, Suresh Sathya, Shameer Mon, and A. Qureshi set the national record with a time of 38.89.

With a time of 43.37, set at the Indian GP IV in 2021, the women's team of Archana S, Dhanalakshmi, Hima Das, and Dutee Chand currently holds the Indian record.

4×400m relay national record

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, the Indian men's team, which of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh, ran a 4x400m relay in 2:59.05, breaking the previous record. The timing is also a record for Asia.

The women's team from the Athens 2004 Olympics, which included Chitra Soman, Rajwinder Kaur, K.M. Beenamol, and Manjit Kaur, currently holds the record with a time of 3:26.89.

4x400m mixed relay national record

At the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, the team of Rajesh Ramesh, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Amoj Jacob, and Subha Venkatesan set the record with a time of 3:14.70, winning the gold medal.

Marathon national record

In 1978, at Jalandhar, Shivnath Singh ran a marathon with a time of 2:12:00, breaking the previous record.

O.P. Jaisha currently owns the record for the women's division with a time of 2:34:43, which she achieved at the Beijing, China, 2015 World Championships.

Half marathon national record

The Indian elite race winner in the Delhi Half Marathon 2020, Avinash Sable, holds the record for the men's half marathon with a time of 1:00:30.

Suriya Loganathan, who completed the 2017 Delhi Half Marathon in 1:10:31, holds the women's half marathon record.

20km race walk national record

With a time of 1:19:55, Akshdeep Singh holds the record for the 20-kilometer race walk. At the National Open Race Walking Competition in 2023 in Jharkhand, he achieved the timing.

In the women's division, Priyanka Goswami holds the record with a time of 1:28:45, which she accomplished in the Ranchi 2021 National Race Walking Championships. Her achievement won her a spot in Tokyo 2020 as well.

35km race walk national record

At the Dudinska 50 2023 meet in Dudince, Slovakia, Ram Baboo improved his own 35 km race walk national record with a time of 2:29:56.

In the women's division, Manju Rani currently holds the national record. Manju Rani beat Ramandeep Kaur's record of 3:00:04 established at the National Race Walking Championship in 2022 by clocking 2:57:54 at the National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi in 2023.

50km race walk national record

Sandeep Kumar set the national record in the 50km race walk, with a timing of 3:55:59.5, at the 2017 National Race Walking Championships in New Delhi.

Long jump national record

Jeswin Aldrin now holds the record for the men's long jump thanks to his 8.42m effort at the Bellary, Karnataka, venue of the Indian Open Throws Competition in 2023. Murali Sreeshankar's previous record of 8.36m, set at the Federation Cup 2022, was surpassed by him.

Anju Bobby George currently owns the female record with a leap of 6.83 metres, which she made at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

Triple jump national record

The men's triple jump record is held by Praveen Chithravel, who jumped 17.37 metres at the Prueba de Confrontacion 2023 competition in Cuba.

The female record-holder, Mayookha Johny, leaped 14.11 metres. At the 2011 Asian Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan, she established the record.

High jump national record

In April 2018, Tejaswin Shankar broke the record with a jump of 2.29 metres at the Texas Tech Corky/Crofoot Shootout.

With a leap of 1.92 metres at the 2012 National Inter-State Championships in Hyderabad, Sahana Kumari holds the female record.

Pole vault national record

With a height of 5.31m from the National Games in 2022, Subramani Siva owns the pole vaulting record for the country. In 2018, at the 68th Inter-Services Championships in Bangalore, he broke his own record of 5.30m.

Rosy Meena Paulraj currently holds the record for the women's division with a height of 4.21m. The pole vaulter from Tamil Nadu broke her own previous high of 4.20m, established a few days previously at the National Games, when she registered her mark at the 2022 National Open Athletics Championships.

Shot put national record

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor broke the previous record by throwing 21.49 metres at the Indian Grand Prix IV in Patiala in 2021. He also broke a record for Asia in the process.

Manpreet Kaur, who won the women's competition in Chennai in 2022 with a throw of 18.06 metres, now holds the record. Later, on her way to winning a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok in 2023, Abha Khatua tied the record.

Discus throw national record

In 2012, Vikas Gowda established a national record with a discus throw of 66.28m at the Old Style Discus Challenge in the United States.

Kamalpreet Kaur set the women's record with a throw of 66.59m at the 2021 Indian GP4 in Patiala.

Hammer throw national record

At the Tucson Elite Classic in 2015, Kamalpreet Singh set the mark with a throw of 72.86m.

Sarita Singh set the women's record with a throw of 65.25m at the 2017 Federation Cup National Championships in Patiala.

Javelin throw national record

At the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra set a national record in the javelin with a throw of 89.94m.

Meanwhile, Annu Rani broke the women's record by throwing her spear 63.82 metres at the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in 2022.

Decathlon national record

Bharatinder Singh set the national decathlon record in 2011, with 7,658 points in the Indian Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bengaluru.

Heptathlon national record

JJ Shobha owns the heptathlon record with 6211 points, which she accomplished in 2004 in New Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)