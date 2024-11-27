The Athletics Federation of India has submitted a letter of intent to host the 2028 Under 20 World Athletics Championships, the sport's world governing body head Sebastian Coe told PTI on Wednesday. World Athletics (WA) had, in August this year, invited bids for the 2028 and 2030 editions of the championships and Coe said he is happy that India has joined the process. "I'm pleased to say that I take home a declaration of intent, a letter of application to join the bidding discussions for the 2028 Under-20 World Championships," Coe revealed.

"So, look, this is moving in the right direction (for India)," said the legendary former middle-distance runner, who has already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya since arriving here.

He is currently in Mumbai and held meetings with representatives of Tata Communications, who are the broadcast rights holders of the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships, featuring top-ranked athletes, to be held in 2026.

Coe, who is a contender for the International Olympic Committee's president's post during the elections next year, added that if he is elected to the top post, athletes will be at the centre of every policy the global body formulates.

"I'm working on a manifesto at the moment. And that manifesto is going to really reflect the views of all my colleagues that I've spoken to and many of the critical stakeholders in the Olympic landscape." he said.

The stakeholders consulted by Coe include National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and, international federations, commercial partners, broadcasters and, the athletes.

"The athletes sit at the centre of the project," he said.

Coe said that one of the critical issues facing athletes was mental health and he was keen to make a difference.

"We have athletes that are, quite rightly, more demanding around issues like welfare and mental health. All those things are important.

"So, for me, this is about enabling all those different stakeholders, particularly the membership, to be in a position that will ultimately help create the landscape where the challenges are overcome and the opportunities are capitalised upon." One of the most contentious issues confronting the IOC is the participation of trans-gender athletes in women's sports events. The body has drawn flak for allowing this to happen.

WA, under Coe, has maintained a strictly-women stance, a decision criticised by trans-rights advocates. Coe indicated that despite his current position, he was someone who believed in "consensus".

"...I build teams and we work on consensus. There is not a one-size-fits-all, but I think it is incumbent, in that particular space that you talk about, for the IOC to set clear policies and frameworks that help the international federations make those judgments.

"But you do have to have clear and unambiguous policy."

