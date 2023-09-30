Story ProgressBack to home
Asian Games 2023 September 30 Live Updates: Athletes, Golfers, Shooters In Action For Team India
Asian Games 2023 September 30, Live Updates: The Day 7 of the Asian Games 2023 will be a crucial one for India as stars like weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be in action
Asian Games 2023, Live: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be in action on Saturday© PTI
Asian Games 2023 September 30, Live Updates: The Day 7 of the Asian Games 2023 will be a crucial one for India as stars like weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will be in action in Hangzhou. India men's hockey team will be taking on Pakistan in their Pool A match. Meanwhile, athletes like huddler Jyothi Yarraji, long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin will also be in action during the qualifying events. Apart from this, India men's badminton team will their semi-final match. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)
Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023, September 30:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 06:11 (IST)Asian Games 2023 Live, Golf: Aditi leads the way!Aditi Ashok continues her rich vein of form. She is currently 1st in women's individual round. Avani and Pranavi are T17 and T13 respectively
- 06:09 (IST)Asian Games 2023 Live: Golfers in action!Golfers Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Sharath and Aditi Ashok are currently in action in the women's individual round 3. Meanwhile, these three are also competing in the team event, with India currently T3 in the standings.
- 06:02 (IST)Asian Games 2023 Live: here's India's full schedule for today!3x3 BASKETBALL10:55 AM: Men's qualification to quarterfinals - India vs Iran1:00 PM: Women's qualification to quarterfinals - India vs Malaysia(3:30 PM onwards quarterfinals, subject to qualification)ATHLETICS6:35 AM onwards: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Groups A and B - Murali Sreeshankar & Jeswin Aldrin6:38 AM onwards: Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara6:45 AM onwards: Women's 100m Hurdles Heats (1 & 2) - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj7:05 AM onwards: Men's 1500m Round 1 Heats - Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson7:20 AM onwards: Women's Heptathlon High Jump- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara4:40 PM onwards: Women's Heptathlon Shot Put- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara5:30 PM onwards: Women's 400m Final - Aishwarya Kailash Mishra5:40 PM onwards: Men's 400m Final - Muhammed Ajmal5:50 PM onwards Men's 10,000m Final - Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh6:35 PM onwards: Women's Heptathlon 200m - Swapna Barman & Nandini AgasaraBADMINTON2:30 PM onwards: Men's Team Semifinal- India vs South KoreaBOXING11:30 AM onwards: Women's 54kg Quarterfinals - Preeti (IND) vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (KAZ)12:15 PM onwards: Women's 75kg Quarterfinals - Lovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Suyeon Seong (KOR)1:00 PM onwards: Men's 57kg Round of 16 - Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Abuquthailah Turki (KUW)2:15 PM onwards: Men's +92kg Quarterfinals - Narender (IND) vs Ramezanpourdelavar Iman (IRI) - 2:15 PM6:30 PM onwards: Men's 71kg Quarterfinals - Nishant Dev (IND) vs Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensah (JAP)BRIDGE6:30 AM onwardsMen's Team Round Robin 2-1Women's Team Round Robin 2-1Mixed Team Round Robin 2-111:00 AM onwardsMen's Team Round Robin 2-2Women's Team Round Robin 2-2Mixed Team Round Robin 2-21:30 PM onwardsMen's Team Round Robin 2-3Women's Team Round Robin 2-3Mixed Team Round Robin 2-34:00 PM onwardsMen's Team Round Robin 2-4Mixed Team Round Robin 2-4KAYAKING & CANOEING7:20 AM onwards: Niraj Verma - Men's Canoe Singles 1000m - Heat 1(Semifinals at 12:45 PM)7:45 AM onwards: Team India - Women's Kayak Double 500m - Heat 2(Semifinals at 1:00 PM)8:15 AM onwards: Team India - Men's Canoe Double 500m - Heat 1(Semifinals at 1:15 PM)CHESS12:30 PM onwardsMen's Team Round 2Women's Team Round 2DIVING3:00 PM: Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final - London Singh Hemam & Siddharth Bajrang PardeshiEQUESTRIAN05:30 AM: Eventing Dressage Team & IndividualGOLF4:00 AM onwardsWomen's Individual Round 3 - Pranavi Sharath Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi AshokWomen's Team Round 3 - Pranavi Sharath Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi AshokMen's Individual Round 3 - Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin JoshMen's Team Round 3 - Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin JoshHANDBALL11:30 AM: Women's Preliminary Round Group B - IND vs NEPHOCKEY4:00 PM: Preliminary Men's Pool A - IND vs PAKKURASH6:00 AM onwards:Women's 52kg - Preliminary & Elimination - Pincky Balhara & Suchika TariyalMen's 66Kg Preliminary & Elimination - Keshav(Semifinals and finals at 11:30 AM)ROLLER SKATING6:30 AM: Women's speed skating 10000m point-elimination race final - Heeral Sadhu, Aarthy Kasturi Raj7:05 AM: Men's speed skating 10000m point-elimination race final - Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul KambleSHOOTING06:30 AM onwards:10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - Sarabjot Singh & Divya T SMen's Trap-75 Shots - Individual & Team - Qualification (Stage 1) - Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh SandhuWomen's Trap-75 Shots - Individual & Team - Qualification (Stage 1) - Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari(Medal Events subject to qualification)9:05 AM: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team FinalSQUASH1:00 PM onwards: Men's Team Final - IND vs PAKTABLE TENNIS10:15 AM: Men's Doubles Quarterfinals: Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar11:00 AM: Women's Singles Quarterfinals- Manika Batra4:00 PM: Women's Doubles Quarterfinals: Sutirtha Mukherjee/ Ayhika MukherjeeTENNISNot before 10:30 AM: Mixed Doubles Final - Rutuja Bhosale/ Rohan BopannaVOLLEYBALL8:00 AM: Women's preliminary round Pool A: India vs DPR KoreaWEIGHTLIFTING6:30 AM: Women's 49 KG Group B - Mirabai Chanu onwards(final group starts at 12:30 PM)6:30 AM: Women's 55kg Group B - Bindyarani Devi(final group starts at 4:30 PM)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India Vs Australia 2023 Updates and check out Ind vs Aus Schedules and Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally.Read all the details related to and Asian Games 2023.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.