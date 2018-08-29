 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 11: Indian Boxers Eye Semifinal Berths

Updated: 29 August 2018 09:16 IST

2018 Asian Games Live: India ended Day 10 with 50 medals at the quadrennial event.

2018 Asian Games: Vikas Krishan will face China's Erbieke Tuoheta Tanglatihan in 75kg quarters. © AFP

On Day 10, a jobless Manjit Singh came from nowhere to snatch the men's 800m gold for the biggest medal of his life but finals continued to be a riddle for PV Sindhu, taking some sheen off her historic silver at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday. Unexpected haul of a silver and a bronze in Kurash, an indigenous central Asian form of wrestling, added to the tally, along with a silver in the debut event of the mixed 4x400m relay in athletics. With Tuesday's performance, India rose a rung to eighth in the overall standings with a total of 50 medals, nine of them gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze. The country is now just seven short of matching the 2014 tally. The 31-year-old Manjit, an unheralded runner from Haryana who doesn't even have a national gold to his credit, chose the Asian Games to find the limelight. (MEDAL TALLY)

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 11 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

09:16 IST: HEPTATHLON: With a throw of 50.63, Swapna Barman goes on top of the chart in Javelin Throw round. Purnima Hembram is on third with a throw of 45.48.

09:01 IST: CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT: Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men Heats featuring India's Naocha Singh Laitonjam/Ching Singh Arambam is underway.

08:56 IST: BRIDGE: Women's Pair Qualification Round 3 match featuring India's Aparna Sain/Feroza Chothia, Hema Deora/Marianne Karmarkar and Vasanthi Shah/Bharati Dey is underway.

08:50 IST: BRIDGE: Men's Qualification Round 3 featuring India's Pranab Bardhan/Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder is underway. 

08:30 IST: HEPTATHLON: India's Swapna Barman finishes 2nd in Long Jump. She scored 865 points. Purnima Hembram finishes fifth.

08:10 IST: CYCLING: India's Esow and Rajit Singh qualify for Men's Sprint event.

07:50 IST: ATHLETICS: India's Khushbir Kaur finishes 4th in Women's 20km Walk. China's Jiayu Yang won gold, China's Shijie Qieyang silver and Japan's Kumiko Okada bronze.

07:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 11 of the 2018 Asian Games.

In fact, he snatched it from the seasoned Jinson Johnson with a personal best of 1:46.15sec.

Johnson finished second for a silver, a rare 1-2 for India at the Games.

India then clinched a silver 4x400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas, M R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:15.71 seconds, while Bahrain ran away with the gold in 3:11.89.

In the morning competitions, compound archers picked up silver medals in both the men's and women's team events, going down to South Korea in both the finals.

It wasn't a particularly disappointing or unexpected result but the fact that the men could not defend their gold from the 2014 edition would rankle.

Then came Sindhu and her final jinx, compounded by her inability to find an answer to world No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying's deceptive game that has left most bamboozled.

Topics : Asian Games 2018 Other Sports Boxing
Asian Games: Unheralded Manjit Singh
Asian Games 2018: Day 11 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Jammu And Kashmir Wushu Player Makes State Proud
India vs China, Asian Games 2018 Hockey: When And Where To Watch
Asian Games 2018: Manjit Singh Wins Gold, Jinson Johnson Clinches Silver In Men
Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 99 65 47 211
2 Japan 44 40 62 146
3 Republic of Korea 32 40 46 118
4 Indonesia 25 19 29 73
8 India 9 19 22 50

