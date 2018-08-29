India vs China, Women's Hockey Semi-Final Live Score: India Face Stern China Test

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will take on China in the Asian Games 2018 semi-finals on Wednesday. India registered their fourth consecutive victory in Pool B at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Field as they defeated Thailand 5-0 to maintain their 100% record in the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018. It was Captain Rani who inspired her team to a convincing victory as she scored a hat-trick of goals in the 37th, 46th and 56th minutes while midfielder Monika (52') and striker Navjot Kaur (55') also registered their names on the score-sheet. The first few minutes of the opening quarter saw Thailand maintain most of the possession but it was India who had an opening in the 5th minute as Skipper Rani's reverse shot from the right flank went just wide of the goalpost.

18:38 IST: First penalty corner for India, goes wide. The Chinese defender did well to come in the way of the ball to keep it out.

18:35 IST: India initiate the first real attack from the left wing, cleared away by the Chinese defense.

18:32 IST: A tight midfield battle on display between India and China. China, however looks the more attacking side out of the two. India have made a cautious start.

18:30 IST: China gets the first quarter underway. The Chinese look to initiate a straight forward attack, but the ball has been well intercepted by the Indian defender.

18:29 IST: Rani Rampal has not been included in the starting eleven.

18:28 IST: National anthems have been sung. Both the teams have greeted each other with a hand shake. The players are now taking up their positions on the field.

18:23 IST: Here is the Indian women's team starting XI for the semi-final tie against China.

Here is the Starting XI of the Indian Women's Hockey Team who will play their Semi-Final match at the @asiangames2018 against China at 6:30 PM (IST) on 29th August. Watch the action LIVE on @SPNSportsIndia and Sony https://t.co/pNVBVrwJlG.#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvCHN pic.twitter.com/gaq91Zj8fA — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 29, 2018

18:15 IST: We are minutes away from the match to get underway.

17:20 IST: China had clinched a silver medal at the Asian Games 2014. China have earned 7 medals from the Asiad so far.

17:15 IST: India have won 5 medals at the Asian Games so far. The medals include, 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze.

17:10 IST: India had won all their matches to top Pool A. China won 2, tied one and lost one in their pool stage matches.

17:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Asian Games 2018 women's semi-finals hockey match between India and China

India won themselves their first PC in the same minute, but the resulting shot from Deep Grace Ekka was saved by a Thai defender.

The remaining minutes of the quarter saw both the teams battle for possession in midfield, with India creating a few opportunities, however the World No. 9 team lacked the intensity and precision in their play.

Thailand seemed content on defending as a unit and not allow the Indians any room as the scores remained 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.

India had a couple of chances in the opening minutes of the second quarter as Rani took another shot which went wide, while fellow striker Vandana Katariya was denied a shooting chance by the Thai Goalkeeper Alisa Narueangram as she cleared the ball away as the Indian was about to take a shot.

Rani was involved again in the 23rd minute as she made her way into the striking circle, wriggling past four Thai defenders and fired a ball across goal, but young striker Lalremsiami could not get her stick at the end of the pass as the scores remained 0-0.