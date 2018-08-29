 
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh Wins Gold In Men's Triple Jump

Updated: 29 August 2018 18:24 IST

Arpinder Singh won the gold medal for India in the men's triple jump category.

Arpinder Singh added to India's medal tally on Wednesday at Asiad © AFP

Arpinder Singh added to India's medal tally after he clinched gold in men's triple jump category at the Asian Games 2018 on Wednesday. Arpinder Singh took India's gold medal tally to 10. Despite a foul in the first attempt, Arpinder managed to reach 16.58m in his second attempt. He reached 16.77m in his third attempt. Arpinder continued with his impressive results with an effort of 16.08m in his fourth attempt. Arpinder had finished fourth in the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. Arpinder had done well during the qualification stage, taking the top spot in Group B to enter the final in style.

The Punjab athlete had registered the best attempt of 16.39 meters to finish ahead of Namibia's Roger Haitengi who jumped 16.36m. Arpinder registered 16.39m in his very first attempt which turned out to be his best of the round. He registered 16.16m with the second attempt before fouling the third. However, he fell short in the final round. He had won the bronze medal at 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He broke into the world athletic scene when he broke the national record in the triple jump category in 2014.

Topics : Asian Games 2018
Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 101 65 50 216
2 Japan 51 47 62 160
3 Republic of Korea 37 41 50 128
4 Indonesia 30 22 36 88
9 India 10 20 23 53

