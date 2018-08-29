 
Asian Games 2018, Medal Tally Day 11: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman Claim Gold; Silver For Dutee Chand

Updated: 29 August 2018 19:28 IST

Swapna Barman added a heptathlon gold to India's medal tally while Arpinder Singh won the men's triple jump.

Arpinder Singh (in picture) won the gold while Dutee Chand got silver in women's 200m © AFP

Arpinder Singh and Swapna Barman added golden hue to India Asian Games 2018 medal tally on Day 11 of competitions. Arpinder claimed the men's triple jump gold medal with a jump of 16.77 metres while Swapna Barman recorded over 6000 points to claim the heptathlon gold. Dutee Chand won a silver in the women's 200 metres, while the table tennis mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal registered a bronze medal.

Swapna Barman held a slender 63-point lead over her Chinese rival Wang Qingling after the end of six events on Tuesday. All she had to do in the 800 metres, the last event, was to stay within 4 seconds of Wang's time. But Swapna beat Wang to the tape and sealed off the gold medal.

Arpinder Singh had a no jump off his first attempt but then set the ball rolling with a jump of 16.77 metres with his third attempt, which was good enough to get him the gold.

India had a fine outing on Day 10 Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson had recorded a sensational 1-2 in the men's 800-metre. PV Sindhu won silver in the women's singles in badminton as Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying reiterated her dominance over the Indian.

India also won silver in the 4x400-metre mixed relay, which marked India's 50th medal on the medal tally.

The Indian men's table tennis team lost 0-3 to South Korea in the semi-final and took home the bronze medal. The women's and men's compound archery teams also added silver medals earlier on Tuesday.

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 102 66 50 218
2 Japan 51 47 63 161
3 Republic of Korea 37 41 50 128
4 Indonesia 30 22 36 88
8 India 11 20 23 54

