Commonwealth Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Rakesh Babu Enter Triple Jump Final

Indian athletes Arpinder Singh and A. V. Rakesh Babu entered the final of the men's Triple Jump competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Thursday. Arpinder did well during the qualification stage, taking the top spot in Group B to enter the final in style. The Punjab athlete registered the best attempt of 16.39 meters to finish ahead of Namibia's Roger Haitengi who jumped 16.36m.

Babu, on the other hand, finished fifth Group A with 15.98m to advance as one of the 12 best performers.

He registered 16.16m with the second attempt before fouling the third.

In Group A, Babu started with 15.98m before managing 15.71m with his second jump. He fouled his third jump.

Yordanys Duranona Garcia of Dominica registered the best attempt of the qualification stage.

The Cuban origin athlete jumped a distance of 16.75 m to take the top spot in Group A.