Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Compound Archery Men's Team Lose Gold In Shoot-Off; Women Claim Silver

Updated: 28 August 2018 13:55 IST

The men's team went down in the shoot-off after being tied at 229-229 after End 4.

Asian Games 2018: Compound Archery Men
Both the Indian teams would be happy with their performances. © Facebook

The Indian men's compound archery team was unlucky to lose out to South Korea in the men's compound archery event of the 2018 Asian Games when they went down in the shoot-off after the sides were tied at 229-229 after End 4. The Indian team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini started well and were in the lead in the initial stages of the match before a couple of indifferent shots allowed the South Koreans to come back into the match and eventually draw level.

It was a heartbreak of massive proportions for the Indian contingent as they were found wanting in the shoot-off and ended second best.

The Indian women's compound archery team also finished behind the formidable South Koreans in the final.

The team of Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam ended up with a silver medal after going down 228-231.

The women's team was also ahead of the South Koreans in the initial stages but the latter, who are the top-ranked team in the world, never lost their poise and went on to win the gold.

However, both the Indian teams would be happy with their performances, as they did not at any stage look outclassed by their rivals and a couple of shots in either direction, could have changed the colour of the medal.

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Archery Other Sports
