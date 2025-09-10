India began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a match against hosts United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Visiting captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl in the Group A match. The game marks the return of Shubman Gill to T20Is, and he will open alongside his Punjab teammate, Abhishek Sharma. Interestingly, Sanju Samson, who was expected to be dropped to make way for Gill, has also been included in the playing XI. According to the team sheet, captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to come in at number 3, ahead of Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, who are slated to bat at numbers 4 and 5, respectively.

Fans on social media heaped praise on head coach Gautam Gambhir for showing trust in Samson.

"We love you Gautam Gambhir. Thanks for always backing Sanju Samson, you will always have our support," wrote a fan. "Gautam Gambhir is here to back Sanju," wrote another fan.

Here are some of the reactions:

India went in with one specialist pacer in Jasprit Bumrah, while the other fast-bowling option is Hardik Pandya. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are the two frontline spinners in the playing eleven.

After winning the toss, India captain Suryakumar said, "We'll bowl first. It looks like a nice fresh wicket. It's humid also today; might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off."

Meanwhile, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said, "We were also looking to bowl. The pitch is fresh and maybe the ball will do something early. We had a good series, took many positive points and we're confident from that series. We're going with a good combination with spinners and fast bowlers, and juniors and seniors."

Here are the playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh.