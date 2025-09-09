Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian cricket team captain at the Asia Cup, was in focus on Tuesday at the captains' press conference. Ahead of the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan on September 14, India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav, emphasised that aggression is essential in cricket and believes that without aggression, it's challenging to succeed in the sport. India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on Wednesday in Dubai, whereas Pakistan will clash with Oman at the same venue on Friday. "Aggression is always there on the field, and without aggression, I don't think you can play this sport, and I am sure I am very excited to take the field," Suryakumar Yadav told the media.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha responded to Suryakumar Yadav's comments, emphasising that every player is distinct with their own approach to the game. "You don't need to say anything to any player because everyone is individually very different. If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that," Agha told the media.

Even after the press conference ended, the duo was in the limelight. Salman went off the stage even as other captains were shaking hands. That led to social media chatter that Suryakumar and Salman ignored each other. However, it was later seen that SKY and Salman had indeed shaken hands off stage. Another video went viral, where Suryakumar Yadav can be seen greeting Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Asian Cricket Council chief. That gesture was not well-received by most on social media.

An Indian Captain posing for pictures & shaking hands with the Federal Home Minister of Pakistan is peak shamelessness on BCCI's part. Mohsin Naqvi has blood on his hands and was calling for India's destruction during Op Sindoor!! #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/zZXa4ig595 — Atishay Jain (@AtishayyJain96) September 9, 2025

Captain Suryakumar Yadav handshake with Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi who recently given India a threat after Operation Sindoor.



I don't know how these people see their faces in mirror. They kill our innocent people & here we are handshaking with them. Shameful!! pic.twitter.com/QXZCHpMmcb — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) September 9, 2025

From boycott to handshake ,India captain SKY meet Mohsin naqvi pic.twitter.com/dZ0BhSEh8K — Huzaifa khan (@HuzaifaKhan021) September 9, 2025

In their previous clash in the T20 Asia Cup back in 2022, Pakistan got the better of India, defeating them by 5 wickets. Mohammad Nawaz was named Player of the Match for his 42 runs off 20 balls with the bat and a wicket with the ball.

India will play their final group-stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify.

If India finishes at the top of Group A, all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi, and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26.

Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.