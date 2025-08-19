Following a fiery Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the bat and with the Asia Cup approaching in the T20 format, there was speculation over whether Shreyas Iyer would return to the shortest format. However, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee chose not to include the stylish batter in the squad. Despite the omission, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed strong faith in Iyer's future in T20 cricket, backing him not just as a player but also suggesting that he will be part of the leadership group in the days to come.

Taking to his official X handle, Pathan wrote: "There is no doubt in my mind that @ShreyasIyer15 will not only be in the T20 side, but he will be part of the leadership group too. Patience is the key for him at the moment."

Iyer, who has been a key presence in India's middle order across formats, has faced challenges with form and fitness in the past.

Since India's last T20 World Cup triumph, Shreyas Iyer has played 26 matches and scored 949 runs at an average of 49.94 and a strike rate of 179.73, with one century and seven fifties. His best score is 130 not out.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage clash against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group-stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finish at the top of Group A, all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finish second, then one of their Super 4 matches will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, scheduled for September 28.

Team India squad for the Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.