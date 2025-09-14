The most controversial match of the season is here as India men's cricket team is all set to face the arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, Group A match in Dubai on Sunday. The Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which took lives of 26 innocent tourists, led to the boycott calls of this match. Fans and even some former cricketers came forward and urged the BCCI to boycott the match against Pakistan. However, the BCCI got a nod from the Indian government to go ahead with the match, which is now being played on Sunday.

In the game against Pakistan, India's Playing XI will be in focus. In the opening match against UAE, where India registered a big nine-wicket win, Suryakumar Yadav and co went ahead with a strange Playing XI.

Against UAE, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill were named as the openers while skipper Suryakumar Yadav came at No 3. Sanju Samson was picked as the wicketkeeper and all-rounder Shivam Dube was also given a chance. Surprisingly, pacer Arshdeep Singh was snubbed as the team chose to keep a strong spin lineup with Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakarvarthy, and Axar Patel.

Jasprit Bumrah was the only specialist pacer while Hardik Pandya and Shivan Dube also contributed. Things went as per the plan for India as the likes of Kuldeep and Dube took four and three wickets respectively and the visistors bundled out UAE for just 57.

For the match against Pakistan, whose bowling lineup includes the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Faheem Ashraf, India are expected to bring-in Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep's entry will block either Dube or Kuldeep from the Playing XI. However, both the players gave a brilliant performance against UAE and the management will think twice before dropping either of them.

Also, Dube's inclusion brings the depth into the batting lineup, making India a side with eight batters. So, India are highly likely to go ahead with the same Playing XI.

India's Predicted XI against Pakistan: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.