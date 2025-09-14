Advertisement
Asia Cup 2025 09 Sep 25 to 28 Sep 25
India vs Pakistan Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: Team India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, Group A match on Sunday in Dubai. After a big nine-wicket victory in their opening match against UAE, Suryakumar Yadav and co will be eager to claim another win over the arch-rivals Pakistan. On the other hand, Salman Ali Agha and co will be coming to this match after a 93-run victory over Oman. Amid all the boycott calls due to the Pahalgam terror attack, the players are focusing on the game, in order to bring out yet another nail-biting encounter between the two teams. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has reportedly had a big role to play already in settling some Indian nerves ahead of the Pakistan clash. (Live Scorecard)

India vs Pakistan Score, Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai:

Sep 14, 2025 12:46 (IST)
India vs Pakistan Live Updates: India's big win over UAE

In their opening Asia Cup 2025 match against the hosts United Arab Emirates, India registered a big nine-wicket victory. Opting to bowl first, India bundled out UAE for just 57 with Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube scalping four and three wickets respectively. Later, India chased down the target in just 4.3 overs. 

Sep 14, 2025 12:37 (IST)
India vs Pakistan Live Updates: What Gautam Gambhir Told Indian Players

India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate revealed head coach Gautam Gambhir's message to the players ahead of the Super Sunday clash.

"We obviously are aware of the sentiments and the strong feelings. And Gauti's (Gambhir's) message has just been very professional, about not worrying about things that are not in our control," India's assistant coach said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday. "You have to put those sentiments and emotions behind you. It's actually something addressed in the team meeting today. So we're aware of people's feelings. At the same time, we would put these aside and focus on the game."

Sep 14, 2025 12:26 (IST)
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Team India Raring To Go

India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate shared insights into the team's preparations for the match against Pakistan. Some nerves are understandably going to be there for the match but the team is experienced enough to focus on the task at hand.

Sep 14, 2025 12:17 (IST)
India vs Pakistan Live: Gautam Gambhir Brings Calm To The Storm

As reports claim that some players are unnerved by the 'boycott' talks in the Indian dressing room, Gautam Gambhir is said to have spoken to them ahead of the match. Players even reached out to the other members of the support staff, seeking help to manage their nerves, handle the situation better. 

Sep 14, 2025 12:12 (IST)
Asia Cup 2025 Live, India vs Pakistan: Dressing Room Scenes Ahead Of High-Profile Clash

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan from the Dubai International Stadium. The match might only be taking inside the ground but the chatter around the contest has engulfed every single cricket fan across the globe. The 'boycott' calls around the match have reportedly left the Indian players a little worried too. 

