India vs Pakistan Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: Team India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, Group A match on Sunday in Dubai. After a big nine-wicket victory in their opening match against UAE, Suryakumar Yadav and co will be eager to claim another win over the arch-rivals Pakistan. On the other hand, Salman Ali Agha and co will be coming to this match after a 93-run victory over Oman. Amid all the boycott calls due to the Pahalgam terror attack, the players are focusing on the game, in order to bring out yet another nail-biting encounter between the two teams. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has reportedly had a big role to play already in settling some Indian nerves ahead of the Pakistan clash. (Live Scorecard)

