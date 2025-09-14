India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate revealed head coach Gautam Gambhir's message to the players ahead of the Super Sunday clash.
"We obviously are aware of the sentiments and the strong feelings. And Gauti's (Gambhir's) message has just been very professional, about not worrying about things that are not in our control," India's assistant coach said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday. "You have to put those sentiments and emotions behind you. It's actually something addressed in the team meeting today. So we're aware of people's feelings. At the same time, we would put these aside and focus on the game."