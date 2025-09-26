Mohammed Shami was once again excluded as BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series against West Indies. Shami last played a Test match for the Indian cricket team back in 2023 and his last international match was during the Champions Trophy in March 2025. Shami has been batting injuries in the last couple of years and the veteran pacer even underwent an ankle surgery after the ODI World Cup 2023. When asked about the status of Shami, Agarkar quickly said that he was not aware about his fitness levels.

"I don't have an update. But he's not had a lot of cricket. In the last two-three years, I think he's played one match for Bengal and one match in the Duleep Trophy," Agarkar said.

Shami, the third fastest Indian bowler to take 200 wickets in Tests, has taken 229 wickets in 64 Tests.

Ravindra Jadeja was appointed vice-captain for the West Indies Test series as Rishabh Pant will only be available for the South Africa Tests.

"Rishabh is the vice-captain at the moment and a key player. But unfortunately, he hasn't quite recovered to make this particular Test series. We're hopeful that he'll be available for South Africa. And Jadeja has been one of your top performers," he said.

The series against South Africa will feature two Tests in Kolkata and Guwahati from November 14 to 26. A three-match ODI and five-match T20 International series will follow the red-ball rubber.

The full tour by the Proteas will conclude with the final T20I on December 19.

India's 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.