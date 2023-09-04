India's opening Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan was washed, but not before Rohit Sharma's batting unit had posted 266 runs on the board. Though a similar threat looms large on the Indian team against Nepal too, the skipper and the team management would be keen to test out the bowling unit, especially before the crucial Super 4 matches begin. However, India would be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who has flown back home over a personal matter. But, who replaces him in the Indian team for the Nepal clash on Monday?

As captain Rohit announced India's playing XI against Pakistan, there was no place for Mohammed Shami in the team, with Shardul Thakur being preferred as the third pacer. Whether Shami wasn't fully fit or not, wasn't revealed but he is expected to return to the Indian team, especially now that Bumrah isn't available for selection.

Barring the straight swap between Bumrah and Shami, the Indian team isn't expected to make any change. Had the Indian bowling unit managed to get some action against Pakistan, Prasidh Krishna could've been tried in the match against Nepal. But, with rain playing spoilsport in the last match, no other changes are expected to be made.

The top-order trio of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli failed to fire against Pakistan. It is crucial for the Indian team to get them back in form. The Nepal clash, hence, could serve as an important platform for the three right-handers to gain some form and add crucial runs to their roster before the ODI World Cup begins next month.

India's likely playing XI against Nepal:Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj