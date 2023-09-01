Sri Lanka made a light work of Bangladesh in the second match of the Asia Cup on Thursday following a strong performance from their bowlers at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy. Chennai Super Kings duo Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana did the damage with the ball as Sri Lanka restricted Bangladesh for 164. Pathirana returned figures of 4/32, drawing praise from West Indies legend Ian Bishop, who pointed out why CSK and their captain MS Dhoni rate the young pacer highly.

Bishop suggested that Pathirana is still learning his trade, and is likely to get better with experience.

"Easy to see why Sri Lanka cricket, CSK and MS Dhoni are valuing Matheesha Pathirana so highly. He is still learning his craft. But he is learning quickly and will be a real handful in years to come," Bishop posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Easy to see why Sri Lanka cricket, CSK and MS Dhoni are valuing Matheesha Pathirana so highly. He is still learning his craft. But he is learning quickly and will be a real handful in years to come. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) August 31, 2023

Speaking of the match, Najmul Hossain Shanto made 89 to play a lone hand in Bangladesh's innings.

Chasing a target of 165, Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 54, and Charith Asalanka, unbeaten on 62, guided the chase in their key stand of 78 after Sri Lanka lost their openers early and slipped to 43-3.

Pathirana, who has been often compared to Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga, was named man of the match and said, "my bowling is different so a little unpredictable."

Sri Lanka, who won the T20 edition of the tournament in Dubai last year, are co-hosting with Pakistan and will next play Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Bangladesh, on the other hand, face Afghanistan on Sunday, also in Lahore.

(With AFP Inputs)