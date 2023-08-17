The countdown for the Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan has begun. It isn't often that the two teams get to face each other in international cricket. The excitement around the contest, hence, is always huge. While there remain about a couple of weeks before the Asia Cup gets underway, Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique is already facing questions from the press about facing the Indian team. A reporter, in fact, compared the bowling attacks of the two teams and asked Shafique about the benefits of facing the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf in the nets.

"You face Haris, Naseem, Shaheen in the nets all the time during practice sessions. Do you find it easy when you take on the opposition bowlers then? Particularly if you talk about India... since it looks like Jasprit Bumrah is also coming back for Asia Cup," the reporter asked Shafique during a media interaction.

Shafique played down the challenges of facing the Indian team or other bowling attacks, suggesting Pakistan's pace battery is the best in the world.

"Our bowling attack is pretty good, in fact, the best in the world. We face them (Shaheen, Haris, Naseem) in the nets... we face their challenging spells. And that gives us a lot of confidence and helps in our preparation. If we are playing good against them, we are obviously more confident against opponent bowlers," said the Pakistan youngster.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't yet announed the Indian squad for the Asia Cup. With Jasprit Bumrah getting the nod for the Irealnd tour, he is expected to be drafted in the Asia Cup squad. Among other pacers, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj look like certain picks while Prasidh Krishan could also be included in the team.