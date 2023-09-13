India captain Rohit Sharma has the reputation of being one of the finest fielders in the game. As India took on Sri Lanka in the Super 4 match on Tuesday, Rohit's catching abilities came in handy to the team. The Lankans truly tested the Indian team, first with the ball then with the bat. Despite India's early success with the ball, the hosts dug deep and threatened the visitors' progression to the final, especially till Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was in the middle. It was Ravindra Jadeja who got rid of Shanaka, all thanks to a brilliant catch from Rohit Sharma. The importance of the wicket can be understood by seeing the sort of celebration Virat Kohli had with the skipper afterwards.

Kohli is known to carry his heart on his sleeve. His animated gestures and celebrations at the fall of wickets are truly joyous for both fans and his teammates.

When Rohit caught Shanaka in the slips, producing a stunning diving low catch, Kohli couldn't control his emotions and gave a big hug to the India captain. For many fans, it was the 'moment of the day'. Here's the video:

After Shanaka's dismissal, the rest of the Sri Lankan batting unit could withstand the pressure and the entire team was all-out on 172 in 41.3 overs.

Spinners were the most influential bowlers for both teams. For India, Kuldeep Yadav bagged a 4-wicket haul while Jadeja claimed 2 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah (2), Mohammed Siraj (1), and Hardik Pandya (1) were the other wicket-takers.

For Sri Lanka, Dunith Wellalage was the star with the ball, claiming 5 big wickets in the match. Charith Asalanka gave him good company by bagging 4 wickets while Maheesh Theekshana claimed a solitary scalp.

With the win, India are through to the Asia Cup 2023 final. The second spot in the final will be decided from the match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday.