Team India had a day to remember as their bowling unit bundled out Sri Lanka for 50 in the Asia Cup 2023 final match on Sunday in Colombo. The main contribution was made by pacer Mohammed Siraj, who took six wickets and broke the backbone of Sri Lanka's batting line-up. The Hyderabad-based pacer has equalled Chaminda Vaas' record of five wickets in 16 balls vs Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup. Despite giving such a dominating performance with the ball, Team India also made an error in their fielding.

During the 14th over of Sri Lanka's innings, Dushan Hemantha played a shot on Siraj's delivery and ran for a double. The ball was received by Virat Kohli at the wicketkeeper's end, who then threw it towards the non-striker's end in hope of getting a wicket. However, the ball went for an overthrow and raced across the boundary line and Sri Lanka got additional four runs.

A disappointed Kohli held his head but later smiled as India were already in a dominating position in the game.

Talking about Siraj, the pacer became only the fourth bowler in ODI history to take four wickets in an over, and he matched former Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas as the fastest to a five-wicket haul in one-dayers.

He made his dance of destruction in the 4th over – 3.1, 3.3, 3.4 and 3.6 balls. The victims were Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samaraiwickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya De Silva.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka found themselves in an embarrassing situation losing their first six wickets for 12 runs. Their innings ended in just 15.2 overs.

Kusal Mendis was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 17 runs off 34 balls.

Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped took three wickets.

Team India bagged the Asia Cup 2023 title after they chased down the target of 51 runs in just 6.1 overs.