The Asia Cup 2023 is just around the corner and the Indian cricket team is toiling hard in the practice camp in Alur, Karnataka. In the past few days, batters were divided into pairs as part of a match simulation. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were followed by the pair of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. In a video going viral on social media, Kohli was batting this time with Ravindra Jadeja as both the players faced spin bowling. It was most probably a part of match situation simulations and both players were looking to play sensible shots.

There were several questions over KL Rahul's fitness following his Asia Cup 2023 selection as chief selector Ajit Agarkar told the media that he was suffering from a slight niggle.

The call-up for the continental tournament was a big deal for the batter after a prolonged battle with injury but the update along with the inclusion of Sanju Samson as a back-up did not alleviate the fears. However, there was some good news for cricket fans as Rahul did wicket-keeping practice where he was helped by skipper Rohit Sharma at the ongoing practice camp in Alur, Karnataka.

Earlier, he also did some batting practice as he was paired with Suryakumar Yadav at the No. 5 and No. 6 slots respectively in a match simulation. India went for fixed pairings in the practice with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill followed by Virat Kohli and the returning Shreyas Iyer at No. 4.

India take on Pakistan in their first match of Asia up 2023 on September 2.