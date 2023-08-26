The comparisons between Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli and Pakistan captain Babar Azam have been dominating headlines for quite some time now and with the two teams facing each other in Asia Cup 2023, fans of both teams have once again started comparing the two batters. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar weighed in on the discussion and he had a somewhat different approach to it. In a recent interaction, he said that players like Kohli and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar have been at the top of the game for quite some time and it sometimes get unfair that they are compared to all upcoming talents.

“Absolutely, and we can expect that to happen again. Just one thing that you know people like Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have had to deal with that they've had long careers and they sort of have spanned over 10 15 years and anytime there's been a rising star, he's been compared to a guy who's been in the race for a long time. So sometimes it can be a little unfair but the greatness of these two guys is that they maintain that standard that the best performance of a rising player is equated with it,” Manjrekar said on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan'.

“Yes, both very good players. One obviously in his prime younger but coming to these kind of platform we want to say Virat Kohli and see with the format that we have here not the T20 format, Asia Cup this time round you might just see a bit Babar Azam and maybe show his place as well,” he added.

India will take on Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2023 on September 2.