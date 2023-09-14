Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: Injury-Hit Pakistan Take On Sri Lanka In Virtual Semi-Final
PAK vs SL Live, Asia Cup Super 4: Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have two points and the winner of the virtual knock-out game will progress to the final on September 17
PAK vs SL Live, Asia Cup Super 4: An injury-hit Pakistan will have the tough task of taming a high-spirited Sri Lanka in a Super 4 match in Colombo on Thursday for a place in the Asia Cup final. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have two points and the winner of the virtual knock-out game will progress to the final on September 17. Pakistan Super League star Zaman Khan came in as replacement and walks directly into the team, which was announced on the eve of the key match. (Live Scorecard)
- 13:07 (IST)PAK vs SL LIVE: Is Washout On The Cards?Pakistan need to beat Sri Lanka at all costs if they are to progress to the Asia Cup 2023 final. But, the weather isn't as conducive to their plans as they would've wanted. Here's the hourly update of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 clash.
- 12:52 (IST)PAK vs SL Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Stay tuned for toss!
