Pakistan and Sri Lanka square off in a virtual semi-final, with the winner set to join India in Sunday's Asia Cup 2023 final. Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the team's final Super Four match -- effective semi-final -- against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday. Pakistan Super League star Zaman Khan came in as replacement and walks directly into the team, which was announced on the eve of the key match. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will look to take inspiration from their spirited performance against India as both teams face a must win situation on Thursday.

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4 match will be played on Thursday, September 14.

Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium.

What time will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4 match start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4 match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4 match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4 match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar (free for mobile users)

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

