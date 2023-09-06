Hosts Pakistan take on Bangladesh in a crucial Asia Cup Super Four fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan sealed a place in the Super Four after topping Group A with four points in two matches. Bangladesh, on the other hand, clinched a place in the Super Four after a convincing 89-run victory over Afghanistan in their final group match. Pakistan have already named their side for the fixture, with Faheem Ashraf replacing Mohammad Nawaz in the XI. Meanwhile, Bangladesh received a big boost with the comeback of their premier wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das.

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be played on Wednesday, Septemeber 6.

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)