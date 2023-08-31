The 'Raksha Bandhan' is one festival where siblings celebrate the bond between them. It is celebrated with much fervour across India. The Indian cricket team stars too celebrated Raksha Bandhan. Shubman Gill though could not be personally present with his sister Shahneel for the occasion as he is with the Indian cricket team in Sri Lanka for Asia Cup 2023. Shubman Gill's IPL team Gujarat Titans posted a cute video of Shahneel talking about her bond with Shubman.

"I would say he was my best friend when we were kids. We would hangout all the time. And then he started going out for matches and being away from home, it was quite difficult because I had no other friends. We always had quite close relationship, because out age difference is nothing, only 2.5 years. When we were kids, I wasn't as friendly as I am now. I was shy kid and he was always a naughty one and the fun one," Shahneel said in a video posted by Gujarat Titans on its Instagram handle.

Shubman Gill will be a crucial cog during the India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2023. He along with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will form a top-order that will have the task of taking on the likes of Shaheen Afridi.

Head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed on Tuesday that KL Rahul will miss the first two games of the competition due to injury. Rahul was widely being considered as one of the major contenders for the No. 4 slot and his absence may result in some major changes in the batting order.

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to discuss the various options that the team management can opt for against Pakistan including a couple of drastic decisions.

"KLR unavailable for the first two games. Opens up a host of discussion points...does Ishan open? If yes, where will Shubman bat? Or Rohit-Gill-Ishan bat 1-2-3 and then Kohli bats at 4? Or Rohit-Gill open...Kohli at 3 and Ishan at 5? Or Gill gets benched and Tilak/SKY bat at 5?," Chopra posted on X.