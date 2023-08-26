The Asia Cup 2023 is all set to kick off on August 30. India have already annouced the squad for the continental event. The 17-member team, excluding reserve Sanju Samson, picked by the selection committee was much-awaited as more or less this squad will only feature in the ODI World Cup 2023 that is set to take place in October-November in India. The selection of young batter Tilak Varma, who recently made his India debut and the axing of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were the highlights of the squad picked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has however pointed out what he believes was an "unfair" selection. He said that Samson should have been picked in the main squad and KL Rahul, who has made it to the team, should have been the reserve instead.

"KL Rahul didn't perform well in Test cricket, which led to him losing his place. He then failed to score in the IPL as well. He was injured and got an entry into the team once again when he recovered. This is unfair. If you (India) have given KL Rahul a chance, Sanju Samson should also have been in the squad. Rahul should have been a reserve player. However, maybe he has become such a big name that you can't drop him," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

"Sanju Samson has only been picked to carry drinks. While many would say he has been treated unfairly, I disagree with that. He was given enough chances, which he needed to grab with both hands. You have to perform if you want to be retained in the team," he added.