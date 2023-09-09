Rain played a spoilsport during the previous Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, which left the fans utterly disappointed. Both the teams shared points and now the arch-rivals will be squaring off against each other, once again in Super Four stage of the continental event on Sunday in Colombo. Pakistan will be coming to this clash after thrashing Bangladesh by seven wickets in their previous match while the Rohit Sharma-led side will be playing their first match of the Super Four stage.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, India vice-captain Hardik Pandya spoke about his role as an all-rounder in the side and how he backs himself before going in to bat or bowl.

"As an all-rounder, my workload is twice or thrice as anyone else. When a batter in the team goes and bats and finishes his batting and is heading home, I'll still be bowling after that. So for me, all the managing, all the pushing, and everything happens during the sessions or my training or my pre-camp season. When the game arrives, it is more about whatever the team requires, and the managing side goes out of the park, and it is more practical calls that how many overs are needed for me," said Hardik on Star Sports.

"Because if 10 overs are not needed, there is no point in me bowling 10 overs, but if 10 overs are needed, then I'll be bowling. I always believed that I give myself a chance to succeed, which is by reading the game, which is by backing myself because I have always believed that when we go as a believer, when I'm standing there, yes, my ten players, my ten brothers are around me, but at the same point of time I'm alone," he added.

The all-rounder further stated that he has to back himself while bowing as the opposition wants him to make a mistake.

"When bowling, I have to back myself to the fullest because the opposition, the batter, they want me to make a mistake. At the same point of time, as a batter, yes, two people are batting, he is there with me fighting, but there are also eleven on the ground against me, and at the same point of time, it could be the crowd or anything," said Hardik.

"So what I have realized is that no matter what happens, you have to back yourself, you have to believe that you are the best in the world. That does not guarantee you success, but at the same point of time, it does give you and it does guide you to work towards success, so practically back yourself," he added.

Apart from the Asia Cup, Hardik has also been appointed as Team India's vice-captain for the upcoming ODI World Cup.