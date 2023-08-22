The Asia Cup 2023 squad of the India had two stars returning from injury after a long time - KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. While Rahul has been out of action since May with a thigh injury while Iyer last played an international game in March. Rahul sustained an injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. He was in rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. However, with the Asia Cup having a provision to name a 17-member squad, the duo was included for the continental event.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was asked whether it was sensible to include the duo with so 'very little game-time'. Gavaskar gave a clear reply.

"Worry is generally about bowlers if they have not got any game-time before any big tournament. I think they should have miles under their belt, as they say, in the sense that they should have bowled a few overs in a competitive atmosphere is a big game kind of situation. Now you have seen Bumrah, having bowled eight overs, bowled really well, looking good. Pretty happy to see him," Gavaskar said on India Today.

"Don't think batters need that kind of game-time. They have done their fitness. I don't think for batters it is that important. For bowlers you need to test them in matches, before you pick them in matches."

While Iyer is completely fit, Rahul still has a niggle, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced on Monday. However, Gavaskar said that Rahul has enough time to recover before India's first match in the Asia Cup, which is against Pakistan.