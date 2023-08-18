The Asia Cup Cup 2023 will once again pit Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team against Pakistan cricket team. The two teams share a great cricket rivalry but no only face each other in ICC events. They last faced each other at the 2022 T20 World Cup. This year, however, India and Pakistan will face each other multiple times with the Asia Cup and World Cup approaching. Whenever the two teams clash, the former player say that it's a matter of prestige for both teams' cricket fans.

But that does not mean that the camaraderie is missing from the two teams. Ahead of last year's T20 World Cup, the same was visible between Pakistan captain Babar Azam and India captain Rohit Sharma. The video of the same has resurfaced on social media ahead of the Asia Cup.

"Bade hai mere se. (He is elder to me). I try to take experience from him because he has achieved a lot. Whatever we learn from is is good for us," Babar Azam said in the video.

"Whenever we meet, we ask about family and well being. Our former players also said how there was camaraderie between the two sides. Kaunsi nayi gadi khareedi hai, Kaunsi nayi gadi khareedne wale hai (Which new car are you going to buy). We have such discussions," Rohit Sharma replied.

Advertisement

From the day the 2023 World Cup schedule was announced, all eyes are on the India-Pakistan clash. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Pakistan star player Shadab Khan has made an interesting comment on the clash. "Playing against India comes with a different sense of joy. The pressure overall is also different. Now when we have to go there, it will be their home ground - the crowd will be against us. However, we are going there to play in the World Cup, so we should think about it, and not only about India, because if we win against India and lose the World Cup, then there's no benefit of it," Shadab told Cricket Pakistan.

"In my opinion, even if we lose against India but end up winning the World Cup, it's a win-win because that is our main aim."