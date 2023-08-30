The return of Jasprit Bumrah has been the biggest news in Indian cricket in recent times. The ace pacer, once the bowling spearhead of team team, had been out of action by lower back injury and subsequent rehabilitation for the last 11 months. However, his comeback against Ireland in the T20I series had Indian cricket fans going gaga over his return. A big test awaits for him in the form of Asia Cup and the World Cup.

Playing a T20I match, where a maximum of four overs can be bowler by a player, and an ODI match, where the strike bowler of the team is expected to bowl 10 intense overs is different. Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid, in his pre-departure press conference before boarding a flight to Sri Lanka, hinted that Bumrah will be slowed eased into full action.

"It's great to have them (Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna) back and see them bowling well. Jasprit is someone we have missed a lot in the past two years he hasn't played much. We will ease him into it slowly. Ireland was a good opportunity to ease him in. Now we have a whole month to build that up before the World Cup. The duo's return gives us more options in the pace bowling department," he said.

Home advantage not there?

The former India captain also felt that the home advantage for the sub-continent teams has reduced significantly in the last decade, owing to foreign players regularly competing in the conditions, with IPL a major draw.

"The whole thing of home advantage at sub-continent has reduced to a large extent over the past 10-12 years. People come and play here so much, especially tournaments like the IPL. They are here for two-three months getting used to conditions. It will be a tight tournament," Dravid said.